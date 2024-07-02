New UNC Basketball Target Schedules First Two Official Visits
Less than two weeks after receiving a long-awaited offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) forward Niko Bundalo is now making moves in his recruitment. He hasn't named finalists yet. But the 6-foot-11, 195-pound phenom is eyeing visits later this summer.
Thus far, though, the plans he's locked in don't include the Tar Heels.
Bundalo, a silky stretch-four prospect who ranks No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite as a newly minted five-star, will take an official visit to reigning back-to-back national champion UConn beginning on Aug. 30 before heading to longtime pursuer Michigan State the following weekend, HS Top Recruits reported on Monday afternoon.
In the span of just a few weeks beginning in late May, the rising high school senior reported offers from UConn, fellow blueblood Kentucky, Ole Miss, Michigan, and UNC, pushing his total number of full-fledged suitors to almost three dozen.
Although Niko Bundalo checked out of handful of programs in person last year, all of those trips were unofficial visits, per On3. So, Dan Hurley's Huskies and Tom Izzo's Spartans are the first to secure official visits from the coveted talent.
He's one of 17 in his class to land on the UNC basketball offer sheet, and the number of five-star forwards on that wishlist is approaching double digits.