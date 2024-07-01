UNC Basketball: Elite Guard Acaden Lewis Wears Tar Heel Threads
By the time Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) four-star Acaden Lewis visits the UNC basketball program for a second time come the first weekend in October, the stock-soaring 2025 guard may well be nearing a decision in his recruitment.
"My birthday is October," Lewis recently informed On3's Joe Tipton, "so I was thinking committing then would be cool, but I don't want to rush things."
The fact that Lewis is fresh off an unofficial visit to UNC and will return for an official visit in three months should bode well for the Tar Heels' chances of at least remaining in contention until the end.
While the 6-foot-2, 170-pound dynamic backcourt talent is sure to have another photo shoot on that official visit, he now already knows what he looks like in Carolina blue. And he showed off that look via the following post on Sunday, featuring pictures of him sporting home and away UNC basketball jerseys alongside his family and fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis:
Acaden Lewis, in the midst of a stellar grassroots campaign that has bumped him over 40 spots since May to No. 49 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is one of only three prospects in his class who have offers from all five certified modern-day bluebloods in UNC, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and UConn.
Plus, the trip to North Carolina marked his third to a blueblood this month, as he previously checked out Kentucky and UConn in person.
Hubert Davis and his cohorts continue to seek their first commitment in the 2025 arena. As of Sunday's offer to The Bullis School (Md.) four-star center Eric Reibe, the Tar Heels have extended 17 offers to current rising high school seniors, and only one of those recipients, all still undecided, has revealed a list a finalists that doesn't include UNC.