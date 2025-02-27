UNC Basketball: Uptick in Cade Tyson Contributions Equals More Minutes
In Monday night's 96-85 win at Florida State, UNC basketball junior wing Cade Tyson received double-digit minutes off the bench for the first time since New Year's Day.
Granted, the former two-year Belmont star tallied only six points and missed both of his 3-point attempts.
That said, Tyson's contributions have been on the rise all around for the Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC) across his last three outings in their four-game winning streak. Over his 33 minutes in that stretch, the 6-foot-7 North Carolinian totaled 15 points and five boards while committing only one turnover.
Tyson sure drew high praise from fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis on Monday night:
"I can point to everybody that made an impactful play or plays that helped us win...especially over the last four games. The one that I highlighted and talked to the team after the game was Cade.
"I told the guys that I can't tell you when, where, how, in the manner in which your number is going to be called, but your job responsibility is, when your number is called, to be ready. And there have been times where Cade's number hasn't been called. And he has stayed prepared and ready.
"His number has been called over the last three games. And tonight, he was awesome on both ends of the floor. We don't win the game without Cade, and I'm just really proud of him."
UNC basketball, now looking to bring its late-February winning vibes into March with eyes squarely on a potential at-large NCAA Tournament bid, hosts the Miami Hurricanes (6-22, 2-15 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).
