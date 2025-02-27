UNC Basketball Keeps Pedal to Metal During Winning Streak
UNC basketball is on a four-game winning streak, one win away from its outright longest this season. And the Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC), albeit still a long way from securing an NCAA Tournament invite, have now won three straight by double-digit margins.
ALSO READ: Uptick in UNC Junior's Contributions Equals More Minutes
Of course, the squad's recent rise in the relentlessness department hasn't gone unnoticed by UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis, as he noted following Monday night's 96-85 road victory over the Florida State Seminoles:
"I think the spurts have been bigger. And I think the times where teams come back, they don't come all the way back. We'll be up 12, and if we struggle for a four-minute stretch, then we're up eight, as opposed to it's [tied].
"And I think our level of play on both ends of the floor, we're sustaining it better...We're getting off to good starts, and we're staying at good starts pretty much for the entire game."
The Tar Heels are now gearing up to square off against the Miami Hurricanes (6-22, 2-15 ACC) in Chapel Hill at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Potential In-State UNC Target Scores 43 in Playoff Bout
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball and football news.