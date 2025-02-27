All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Keeps Pedal to Metal During Winning Streak

Recent UNC basketball success partly stems from the Tar Heels' newfound degree of punishing efforts.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball forward Drake Powell
UNC basketball forward Drake Powell / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

UNC basketball is on a four-game winning streak, one win away from its outright longest this season. And the Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC), albeit still a long way from securing an NCAA Tournament invite, have now won three straight by double-digit margins.

Of course, the squad's recent rise in the relentlessness department hasn't gone unnoticed by UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis, as he noted following Monday night's 96-85 road victory over the Florida State Seminoles:

"I think the spurts have been bigger. And I think the times where teams come back, they don't come all the way back. We'll be up 12, and if we struggle for a four-minute stretch, then we're up eight, as opposed to it's [tied].

"And I think our level of play on both ends of the floor, we're sustaining it better...We're getting off to good starts, and we're staying at good starts pretty much for the entire game."

The Tar Heels are now gearing up to square off against the Miami Hurricanes (6-22, 2-15 ACC) in Chapel Hill at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).

Published
