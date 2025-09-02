Football Fans Had All the Jokes After UNC's Blowout Loss in Bill Belichick Debut
The North Carolina Tar Heels opened their first game under Bill Belichick with a bang—a touchdown on the opening drive—but the fun did not last long. In fact, things went downhill pretty quickly after that.
In the end, the Tar Heels were completely outplayed by the TCU Horned Frogs, who closed things out with a lopsided 48–14 victory. And although one game is not enough for any sweeping statement on the program's or coach's success, it's safe to say that a UNC blowout was not on anyone's bingo card; an L is one thing, sure, but an L this bad is another.
Naturally, fans were quick to make plenty of jokes about the anticlimactic contest online, many of which called on former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to rectify the situation. Take a look at that below:
The good news for Belichick and his Tar Heels is that there is plenty of season left, which means ample opportunities to get this train back on the tracks. Their first chance? Saturday, Sept. 6, vs. Charlotte.