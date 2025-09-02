SI

Football Fans Had All the Jokes After UNC's Blowout Loss in Bill Belichick Debut

The Tar Heels lost to the Horned Frogs, 48-14.

Brigid Kennedy

Bill Belichick and UNC were outmatched by TCU in his college coaching debut.
Bill Belichick and UNC were outmatched by TCU in his college coaching debut. / Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
In this story:

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened their first game under Bill Belichick with a bang—a touchdown on the opening drive—but the fun did not last long. In fact, things went downhill pretty quickly after that.

In the end, the Tar Heels were completely outplayed by the TCU Horned Frogs, who closed things out with a lopsided 48–14 victory. And although one game is not enough for any sweeping statement on the program's or coach's success, it's safe to say that a UNC blowout was not on anyone's bingo card; an L is one thing, sure, but an L this bad is another.

Naturally, fans were quick to make plenty of jokes about the anticlimactic contest online, many of which called on former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to rectify the situation. Take a look at that below:

The good news for Belichick and his Tar Heels is that there is plenty of season left, which means ample opportunities to get this train back on the tracks. Their first chance? Saturday, Sept. 6, vs. Charlotte.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/College Football