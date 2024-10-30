Preseason Accolades Piling Up for UNC Basketball Centerpiece
Predicted back-to-back ACC Player of the Year. Preseason Associated Press First Team All-American. Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watchlist. Now, as of Wednesday, add 2024-25 Naismith National Player of the Year Trophy candidate to fifth-year UNC basketball treasure RJ Davis' list of preseason honors.
Davis, who averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game last season in leading the Tar Heels to the ACC regular season title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, is one of five ACC talents on the watchlist. The others are Duke freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg, Duke freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel, Notre Dame sophomore guard Markus Burton, and Wake Forest senior guard Hunter Sallis.
Kansas and Baylor are the only schools with three players among the 49 preseason candidates.
Since the Naismith Trophy's inception in 1969, the hardware has gone to three UNC basketball players: Michael Jordan in 1984, Antawn Jamison in 1998, and Tyler Hansbrough in 2008.
The 23-year-old RJ Davis and the 2024-25 Tar Heels, Hubert Davis' fourth squad as head coach, completed their preseason slate with a 127-63 exhibition win over Johnson C. Smith in the Dean E. Smith Center on Sunday. They tip off their regular season against Elon in Chapel Hill at 9 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).
