UNC Basketball Standout Seeking Back-To-Back National Honors
On Tuesday, the Naismith Hall of Fame revealed the 20-player preseason watchlist for the Jerry West Award, named after the NBA logo's silhouetted Hall of Famer and presented annually to the top shooting guard in Division I. Of course, it would have been indefensible if the owner of the distinction's 2023-24 hardware, UNC basketball treasure RJ Davis, wasn't on that list.
No worries there:
And note that the 23-year-old Davis has been boosting his scoring one year to the next, to the tune of a jump from 8.4 points per game as a freshman in the final season of the Roy Williams era to an ACC-best 21.2 as a senior in the third season of Hubert Davis' reign as head coach in Chapel Hill.
Now, he's primed to defend his title while helping the program build on last season's 29-8 campaign, ACC regular season crown, No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, and Sweet 16 appearance.
In 2023-24, RJ Davis added consensus All-American honors, including his Associated Press First Team All-America selection, not to mention the fact he became the first UNC basketball player to take home ACC Player of the Year since Justin Jackson in 2016-17.
Plus, he's this year's Preseason ACC Player of the Year.
The Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award preseason watchlist includes four more ACC talents: Duke freshman Kon Knueppel, Duke sophomore Caleb Foster, Wake Forest senior Hunter Sallis, and Miami freshman Jalil Bethea.
