UNC Basketball: No. 1 Recruit Teases Updated Decision Timeline
Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, checked out the UNC basketball program on an official visit back in September. At the time, it looked like Hubert Davis and his staff were squarely in the mix for the 6-foot-9, 210-pound phenom.
Now, though, the Tar Heels aren't the perceived favorite. No, the 247Sports Crystal Ball projects the BYU Cougars to land him, aligning with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine and increasing chatter among insiders of late pointing to the potential NIL package for Dybantsa in Utah being too sweet for him to decline.
And Dybantsa's recent comments suggest his announcement is likely to arrive in a matter of weeks.
"The original plan was to commit in February," Dybantsa noted to ESPN, per the following Sportscenter NEXT post on Wednesday. "We are ahead of where we thought would be. If I know where I want to go, why wait?
"It's probably going to be in December. I feel I will be ready by then."
AJ Dybantsa has been down to a final seven of UNC, BYU, Kansas, Auburn, Alabama, Kansas State, and Baylor since early August.
As things stand, the UNC basketball recruiters boast two four-star early signees on the 2025 trail in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) guard Isaiah Denis.
UNC basketball recruiting news.