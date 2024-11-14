UNC Basketball: No. 1 Recruit Teases Updated Decision Timeline

No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa plans to commit months earlier than initially planned, per @PaulBiancardi 👀🏀



The 6-foot-9 wing is still considering Alabama, Auburn, BYU, North Carolina, Kansas, Kansas St., and more.



🔗 to full article: https://t.co/k27vs782q8 pic.twitter.com/izdd7bkctx