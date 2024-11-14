Recent UNC Basketball Prize Puts Commitment in Ink
Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis, who ranks No. 62 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina talents on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, wasted no time signing his UNC basketball scholarship agreement on Wednesday morning.
The official UNC basketball account announced Denis' signature, which came on the first day of the early signing period in the 2025 arena, via the following post:
"Isaiah is an athletic wing that can score on all three levels and will immediately give us the versatility needed out there on the floor," fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis noted about the 6-foot-5, 175-pounder, who committed to UNC earlier this month. "He's a great student, and it means something to him to play in his home state."
Denis joins Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, No. 48 overall in the cycle, in what is thus far just a two-deep 2025 UNC basketball recruiting haul. The class ranks No. 23 in the country, per 247Sports. And it stacks up No. 6 in the ACC, below No. 5 Clemson, No. 4 Syracuse, No. 3 SMU, No. 2 Notre Dame, and No. 1 Duke.
"Both players are what we wanted and needed in our class of 2026," Davis added.
On the 2024 trail, Davis and his staff landed two five-star prospects and one four-star, finishing No. 5 in the national rankings and No. 2 among ACC programs.
