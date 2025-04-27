Prized UNC Basketball Newcomer Appears to Tease Tar Heel Jersey Number
It'll probably be a few months before the UNC basketball program releases a completed 2025-26 Tar Heel roster, including jersey numbers for what will be a long list of new faces for Hubert Davis' fifth campaign at the helm in Chapel Hill.
Evidently, though, at least one member of the Tar Heels' group of newcomers has already picked out his digits for next season.
On Saturday, a picture surfaced on social media showing what figures to be Wilson's No. 24 UNC basketball jersey spread across the seat on his high school team's bench. That number matches what he's worn in his decorated prep career at Holy Innocent's Episcopal School in Atlanta.
Since announcing his commitment to Davis & Co. back in late January, the 6-foot-9 power forward has dropped one spot to No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Caleb Wilson, a consensus five-star prospect, headlines a three-deep Tar Heel recruiting class that currently stacks up at No. 8 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 4 in the ACC.
The program's other two additions from the prep level are four-star early signees in Davidson Day School (N.C.) combo guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) combo guard Derek Dixon.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.