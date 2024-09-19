Recent UNC Basketball Five-Star Visitor Set to Trim List in Half
As things stand, Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) five-star senior Braylon Mullins is down to a top 10 in his recruitment. That list includes his most recent hosts in UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff. The Tar Heels sit alongside Kentucky, UConn, Kansas, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue, Indiana, Alabama, and Duke.
But on Wednesday, national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported that the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Mullins, a stock-soaring sharpshooter who now ranks No. 23 overall and No. 5 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is on the verge of revealing a final five. Plus, he's zeroing in on his high-profile battle's end date.
"He's going to release his top five and announcement date early next week after his IU visit this weekend," Mullins' coach, Luke Meredith, told Zagoria.
Meredith added that Mullins' scheduled Kentucky official visit for the last weekend of October "may get taken or moved up."
Meanwhile, Mullins is set to welcome UNC and UConn basketball coaches to his school on Thursday, two days after Michigan and Indiana checked in with him.
Earlier this week, just days after returning home from his UNC basketball tour, Braylon Mullins canceled an official visit to Duke that was slated for the first weekend of October. He also called off an October trip to Tennessee to check out the Volunteers.
