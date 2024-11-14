UNC Basketball Announces Addition of Top-Shelf 2025 Guard
Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) senior guard Derek Dixon became the first 2025 UNC basketball commit when the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star announced his decision in late September. And on Wednesday morning, the first day of the early signing period, he put his commitment to the Tar Heels in ink.
The UNC basketball social media team advertised his official addition to the Tar Heel family via the following post:
Dixon currently ranks No. 48 overall, No. 6 among combo guards, and No. 2 in Washington, D.C., on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
"Derek is a complete basketball player that will make an immediate impact on the court, off the court, and in the classroom," fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis, permitted to publicly comment on Dixon for the first time now that he's signed his national letter of intent, said about the potential multi-year Tar Heel backcourt talent.
"He has the ability to shoot, pass, and defend at an elite level."
In a few weeks at the Main Event showcase in Miami, Derek Dixon and his Gonzaga College High School squad — stacking up No. 10 in the preseason High School On SI national rankings — will encounter a big-time test when they face No. 1 Columbus High School (Fla.), featuring 2025 Duke basketball pledges Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
