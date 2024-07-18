Some 'Rumblings' for UNC Basketball in Recruitment of Duke Champ's Son
Five-star twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer have visited a few of their suitors. Those include home-state hopefuls Miami and Florida, as well as the Duke basketball program, where their father, Carlos Boozer, shined in the early 2000s before becoming a two-time NBA All-Star forward. And as the Columbus High School (Fla.) rising seniors eye more trips in their recruitments, it sounds like UNC basketball remains in the conversation.
"There have been other schools involved," Travis Branham noted on this week's edition of the 247Sports College Basketball Show while breaking down where things stand in the high-profile Cameron Boozer sweepstakes, "and rumblings if he could potentially take a visit to North Carolina."
However, Branham added that most of the chatter regarding Cameron Boozer's recruitment "revolves around three schools" in Duke, Miami, and Florida.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder ranks No. 2 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is a frontrunner to win Peach Jam MVP in North Augusta, S.C., as he stars for Nightrydas Elite this week alongside guard Cayden Boozer and another longtime 2025 UNC target in five-star forward Caleb Wilson.
It's been 14 months since UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis officially entered the fray for the heralded sons of the former rival to the Tar Heels. Ever since, seemingly every time either of the twins has spoken to the media, the revered powerhouse in Chapel Hill has received at least some sort of shoutout or acknowledgement.
Also, while they may well end up at the same college, the separate-paths option isn't out of the question.
Sure, it's probably a longshot that either will become a Tar Heel.
Even so, as Davis and his crew continue to work toward their first commitment in the cycle, there's every reason to believe Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer remain squarely on a 2025 UNC basketball wishlist that now includes over a dozen undecided recruits who haven't ruled out the Tar Heels.