Potential Package Deal in Play on UNC Basketball Recruiting Trail
Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star guard Braylon Mullins and Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno are Indiana Elite teammates on the 3SSB Circuit. They received their UNC basketball offers around the same time in late May.
RELATED: UNC Sees New Threat From Duke for High-Flying 2025 Recruit
One month later, Mullins locked in a UNC basketball official visit for the second weekend of September. Now, Moreno is on tap to check out the Tar Heels on that same weekend, 247Sports' Sherrell McMillan reported on Thursday.
And on that note, they haven't ruled out joining forces at the next level.
"We have definitely given it some thought whether we would play together in college," Moreno told 247Sports.
Moreno, an advanced 7-footer who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, recently named a top eight in his recruitment: UNC, Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.
Mullins, whose bounce and NBA-range sharpshooting yielded a recent 70-spot jump to No. 23 among his 2026 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, was preparing to confirm a top eight or nine but has been exceedingly busy starring alongside Moreno on the grassroots scene while attracting new suitors left and right.
Each has scheduled a handful of official visits for the fall. However, it's worth pointing out that, at least for now, their trips to UNC and to Indiana a week later are the only two they've scheduled for the same weekend together, per 247Sports.
There's no doubt that makes the weekend of Sept. 14 a particularly important one for UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his recruiting team.