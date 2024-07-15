UNC Basketball Sees New Threat From Duke for High-Flying Recruit
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have extended 17 offers on the 2025 recruiting trail. Archrival Duke's count sits at 13. And those two Tobacco Road blueblood lists now have nine names in common, accounting for almost three quarters of the Blue Devils' sheet.
ALSO READ: Major 2025 UNC Target Almost Ready to Announce Decision
The latest is Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard Braylon Mullins, one of the fastest-rising prospects in the rankings of late while putting his bounce, sharpshooting, and competitiveness on full display in this year's grassroots action.
On Sunday night, almost two months after landing squarely at or near the top of the 2025 UNC basketball wishlist, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star announced an offer from third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer:
Mullins, with a fifth star in sight at No. 23 overall among rising high school seniors in the eyes of 247Sports, is currently looking to reveal finalists in his loaded recruitment. He's already scheduled eight official visits, including one to Chapel Hill beginning on Sept. 14.
Along with UNC and Duke, other top contenders to survive his upcoming cuts include UConn, Kansas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Purdue, and Michigan.
So, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils continue to regularly cross paths in the 2025 arena, sometimes with Duke being the first of the two to officially enter a battle via an offer, although more often of late UNC arriving a few weeks or months ahead of its nemesis.
Neither Duke nor UNC has reeled in its first prize in the cycle.