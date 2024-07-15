UNC Basketball Contacts 7-foot New Zealander, Possible Late Addition
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis has been particularly active the past few months when it comes to searching the hoops scene for centers, both for next season's Tar Heel roster and beyond. Add NBA Global Academy giant Julius Halaifonua to that list.
ALSO READ: UNC Sees New Threat From Duke for High-Flying Recruit
Speaking to Pro Insight at the 2024 NBA Academy Games over the weekend, the 7-foot, 290-pounder from New Zealand broke down the latest in his suddenly expanding recruitment.
"Some of the bigger schools that have reached out...North Carolina, Kentucky, Gonzaga, and Georgetown," the 18-year-old Halaifonua said. "I think those four right now are the biggest recruiters. But I've got a lot of others. I think I'm gonna have to make a big decision and do a lot of research in the next couple of weeks."
On3 ranks Halaifonua No. 33 overall and No. 3 among centers in the 2025 class.
That said, judging by his age, his apparent sense of urgency when discussing his upcoming decision, and the room remaining on the 2024-25 UNC basketball roster for another formidable post presence, perhaps Hubert Davis and his cohorts are looking at the imposing talent as a potential candidate for a late reclass.
As for what Julius Halaifonua could provide some college squad, he answered that question from Pro Insight by first mentioning his penchant for passing.
"They're getting a big who loves to share the ball, works hard, is physical, and just loves the game of basketball," Halaifonua explained. "And that's it."