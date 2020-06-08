AllTarHeels
What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Quierra Luck

AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous. We understand life gets crazy and you may not have had time to catch-up on North Carolina news. 

Below you will see last weeks top 10 articles surrounding the NBA, Michael Jordan and recruit previews. 

All caught up?! 

UNC Football Mourns the Passing of Tommy Davis

Last week, former UNC football standout Tommy Davis was killed in a motorcycle accident.

Quierra Luck

Early Look at UNC 2021 NBA Draft Projections

It's still June of 2020, but there's no reason we can't take an early look at NBA Draft Projections for Tar Heels in 2021.

isaacschade

Passing Dean: Roy Williams' Place on the All-Time Wins List

Roy Williams moved up the all-time Division 1 wins list in 2019-20, including passing his mentor, the legend Dean Smith.

isaacschade

UNC Commit Drake Maye Wins Observer Male Athlete of the Year

Class of 2021 UNC recruit, Drake Maye, was named the 2019-2020 Male Athlete of the Year for the Charlotte Observer.

Quierra Luck

Five-Star Teonni Key Verbally Commits to UNC

Courtney Banghart and the Lady Heels can welcome North Carolina's own, five-star guard, Teonni Key.

Quierra Luck

Four-Star DE Jahvaree Ritzie To Announce Commitment June 12

With teammate RaRa Dillworth committing to North Carolina, will Jahvaree Ritzie join him?

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand, and Nike Donates $100 Million to Racial Equality, Justice

Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand and Nike are committed to fighting racism and providing educational growth in black communities.

Quierra Luck

NBA Answers Questions Regarding Season Return

Wondering how the NBA is going to restore the season? The NBA answered long awaited questions to help fans understand the return of the season on July 31st.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Stats in Review - Field Goal Percentage

A look back at field goal percentage for the 2019-20 Tar Heels

isaacschade

Recruit Review: Power Echols

The top inside linebacker in North Carolina is a Tar Heel commit. What is UNC getting with Power Echols?

Jonah Lossiah