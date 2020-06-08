What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates
Quierra Luck
AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous. We understand life gets crazy and you may not have had time to catch-up on North Carolina news.
Below you will see last weeks top 10 articles surrounding the NBA, Michael Jordan and recruit previews.
- Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand, and Nike Donates $100 Million to Racial Equality, Justice
- Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand and Nike are committed to fighting racism and providing educational growth in black communities.
- 2021 UNC Point Guard Target Kennedy Chandler to Transfer
- Kennedy Chandler is transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, KS for his senior year.
- Joel Berry II on Playing Injured Junior Year, 'I was Close to Calling It'
- During North Carolina's 'Road to Redemption', Joel Berry II played through two ankle injuries leading the Heels to their sixth championship.
- Recruit Review: Power Echols
- The top inside linebacker in North Carolina is a Tar Heel commit. What is UNC getting with Power Echols?
- 2017 National Champion Shea Rush Excels Outside of Basketball
- There's more to student-athletes than their production on the court. Shea Rush proved that everyone's dream of playing basketball means more than scoring from behind the arc.
- Recruit Review: Keeshawn Silver
- Keeshawn Silver is one of the top players in Carolina Football's 2021 recruiting class. Let's dive a little deeper into what makes him a four-star prospect.
- Four-Star DE Jahvaree Ritzie Announces Commitment Date, June 12
- It's down to the final five. Who will be on the receiving end of Jahvaree Ritzie's commitment?
- Recruit Review: Josh Downs
- Josh Downs is one of the stars of UNC's 2020 class. With an early start, he looks to assert himself on a talented roster.
- NBA Answers Questions Regarding Season Return
- Wondering how the NBA is going to restore the season? The NBA answered long awaited questions to help fans understand the return of the season on July 31st.
- Cam Johnson Using Time Off to Teach Younger Brother the Carolina Way
- Cam Johnson is teaching his younger brother, Puff, the expectations of UNC while on break from the NBA.
