UNC’s Instant Reaction to Statement Victory over Kansas
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere gives an instant reaction to North Carolina's 87-74 win over Kansas.
North Carolina (2-0) snapped a five-game losing streak against Kansas (1-1) with Friday night's win, a stretch that included a loss to the Jayhawks in the 2022 national championship game. The Tar Heels last defeated Kansas on Nov. 27, 2002, when UNC beat a Roy Williams-coached Jayhawks team—the eventual national runner-up—67-56 in New York.
To hear what Grant had to say, check out the video below along with a couple of postgame quotes from Hubert Davis.
On the second half adjustments…
But they weren't doing it, yeah, the first half, you know, from an offensive standpoint, I think it was two things. One, who returned the ball over, they had 10 turnovers, and I think they had 17 points off those turnovers. So it was almost like pick sixes for us.
And then our offense, we were, you know, one of the things that we talk about is point five mentality. And you catch the ball, you just shoot it, you pass it or drive it. Ball movement, player movement, chain sides of the floor. That's not what we were doing in the first half, lot of standing, lot of holding, lot of dribbling.
And against a team like Kansas with their lift and their athleticism, they were switching everything, whether it was on the ball or off the ball, it just, it just wasn't good offense for us. And so in the second half was the exact opposite. We always change sides of the floor. We had great, you know, ball and player movement that allowed us to find lanes to be able to attack the basket.
On Caleb Wilson's connection with the fans...
He’s played less than two games, and already the whole crowd is cheering his every move. Is there something he does to connect with people beyond just being a great basketball player? Absolutely. He truly connects with people. When he steps onto the court, his talent is obvious, but when he enters a room, you can immediately feel his personality.
His presence lights up a room the moment he walks in. Of course, he’s incredibly gifted as a basketball player, but he’s also such a genuine and kind person. He was inviting people to the game at the Pit this afternoon, and we had a whiteout because Caleb went on social media and said, ‘I want a whiteout.’ It’s the first whiteout I’ve had in 14 years. Here we have a freshman declaring we’re having a whiteout, and suddenly 22,000 people show up wearing white. I honestly believe if he ran for student body president, he would win—and he’s only been here three months.
