All Tar Heels

Former UNC Basketball Star Becomes Denver Interim Head Coach

Late-1990s UNC basketball guard Shammond Williams will lead the Pioneers for the remainder of the season.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guards Marcus Paige and Shammond Williams
UNC basketball guards Marcus Paige and Shammond Williams / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Pioneers head coach Jeff Wulbrun is on leave for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported on Friday afternoon. And the school announced UNC basketball product Shammond Williams as the program's interim head coach.

ALSO READ: Top Five Plays From UNC's Blowout Win Over Wolfpack

The 49-year-old Williams, who played for the Denver Nuggets in 2002-03, is in his first season as a Pioneers assistant after spending three years at Old Dominion as an assistant for the Lady Monarchs.

He takes over a Denver Pioneers squad that sits at 10-19 overall and 4-10 in Summit League action.

Before hearing his name in the second round of the 1998 NBA Draft and enjoying a seven-year career in the league, Williams became a two-time All-ACC pick, two-time All-ACC Tournament First Team honoree, 1997 ACC Tournament MVP, and 1998 NCAA Tournament All-Region selection.

Plus, the 6-foot-1 playmaker spent several years shining for various teams overseas.

His rise to interim head coach in Denver marks the first time he's been at the helm of any program across nine seasons as a college assistant.

ALSO READ: Future Tar Heel Forward Gets Cut for Top Prep Honor

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more updates on former UNC basketball players and other Tar Heel news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball