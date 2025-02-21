Former UNC Basketball Star Becomes Denver Interim Head Coach
Denver Pioneers head coach Jeff Wulbrun is on leave for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported on Friday afternoon. And the school announced UNC basketball product Shammond Williams as the program's interim head coach.
The 49-year-old Williams, who played for the Denver Nuggets in 2002-03, is in his first season as a Pioneers assistant after spending three years at Old Dominion as an assistant for the Lady Monarchs.
He takes over a Denver Pioneers squad that sits at 10-19 overall and 4-10 in Summit League action.
Before hearing his name in the second round of the 1998 NBA Draft and enjoying a seven-year career in the league, Williams became a two-time All-ACC pick, two-time All-ACC Tournament First Team honoree, 1997 ACC Tournament MVP, and 1998 NCAA Tournament All-Region selection.
Plus, the 6-foot-1 playmaker spent several years shining for various teams overseas.
His rise to interim head coach in Denver marks the first time he's been at the helm of any program across nine seasons as a college assistant.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more updates on former UNC basketball players and other Tar Heel news.