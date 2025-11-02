Top Three UNC Basketball Storylines Entering a Critical Season
North Carolina's basketball program will begin its 116th season when it takes on Central Arkansas on Monday, Nov. 3.
The Tar Heels return guard Seth Trimble, but will have a brand new squad that includes blue-chip recruit Caleb Wilson, Estonian big man Henri Veesaar, sharpshooter Kyan Evans and European wonderkid Luka Bogavac. There will be many storylines going into this season, but here re my top three.
Caleb Wilson. That’s It.
The former 5-star forward from Atlanta, is going to be the next big star to wear a Carolina uniform and he’s already showing everyone why.
He put his skills on full display in UNC’s preseason matchup against No. 8 BYU, tallying 22 points and 10 rebounds. Wilson also made his presence felt on defense, recording three blocks—including one against future lottery pick AJ Dybantsa—and a steal. Despite his effort, the Tar Heels fell 78-76.
The freshman standout then posted a second consecutive double-double, finishing with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds in the win over Winston-Salem State. He also contributed three blocks, two assists and a steal.
He will have a chance to continue his strong performances with the season opener coming up on Monday, Nov. 3 when Central Arkansas coming to Chapel Hill and that will be followed by a date with fellow freshman sensation Darryn Peterson and No. 19 Kansas coming to town on Nov. 7.
When Does Luka Bogavac Return?
Outside of Wilson being an outstanding basketball player, the Luka Bogavac situation has been a major headline in Chapel Hill.
Although Luka Bogavac has received NCAA clearance, the university has yet to give him the green light.
“From an NCAA standpoint, yes,” North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said Wednesday when asked about Bogavac’s status. “Institutionally, we’re working on it and making progress.”
The NCAA needed to reinstate Bogavac after his professional playing experience in Europe, and has done so. Institutional concerns remain, particularly regarding the transfer of his college credits from Europe to North Carolina.
The situation has been frustrating. Bogavac was admitted to UNC in early July, secured a student visa in August after meeting with U.S. embassy officials in Montenegro and received NCAA approval. Yet, he still cannot play due to a university complication that followed initial clearance.
Last season with SC Derby in the ABA League, Bogavac posted averages of 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He connected on 45.1 percent of his shots, including 39.9 percent from beyond the arc, and made 87 percent of his free throws.
He reached at least 19 points in eight of his final 15 ABA appearances, highlighted by a season-best 27 points on five three-pointers and a 24-point outing with seven threes. Earlier this month, he scored 14 in North Carolina’s Blue-White scrimmage.
Is This Hubert Davis’ Make or Break Season?
The tenure of head coach Hubert Davis at North Carolina has been nothing but a roller coast of all the emotions you can think of.
North Carolina started 2021-22 ranked No. 19 but spent much of the season unranked before a five-game win streak, which included an upset at Duke in Coach K’s last home game. The Tar Heels then reached the NCAA title game after another win over Duke.
In 2022-23, UNC opened as preseason No. 1 but went 20-13 and became the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA Tournament since the field expanded in 1985.
The following season, the Tar Heels started No. 19, won the ACC regular season title, saw RJ Davis win ACC Player of the Year and fell to Alabama in the Sweet 16.
Last season, Carolina opened at No. 9 in the country but finished unranked with a 23-14 record and a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament.
While Davis’ first four seasons would be considered a success at most Division I programs, UNC views them as inconsistent. That’s the challenge facing Carolina and Davis as the program stalls, with Duke still among the nation’s elite after Coach K. NC State’s hire of Will Wade could help the Wolfpack close the gap. Louisville has turned things around quickly under Pat Kelsey, and Virginia looks poised to improve on last year.
The good news for Davis is that this season presents a real opportunity for Carolina to return to the national spotlight. They addressed last season's shortcomings by adding perimeter shooting, size, and versatility during the offseason—exactly what the team lacked before.
However, if North Carolina has another disappointing season, Davis’ days being the head coach at his alma mater could be numbered.
