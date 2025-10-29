Why Luka Bogavac is the Latest Mishandling By UNC's Administration
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere explains why the Luka Bogavac situation is frustrating to a lot of UNC fans and why the administration is at fault for the debacle.
Here is a partial transcript from Hubert Davis' postgame press conference after the preseason game against BYU on Oct. 24.
What do you feel like your team got out of this game?
There’s a number of things that I liked out of this, obviously on and off the court. Off the court, having the rhythm and routine of going on the road, traveling, playing, hotels, meetings, shoot arounds, film, all those things in preparation for the upcoming season. And then playing a quality opponent, such as BYU, and just being able to, clearly identify things that we’re doing well and things that we need to get better at.
And also, we’ve got 11 new guys on the team, and one of the things that I always tell them is you really only have control of two things: how you react and how you respond. So I was really excited about how we were going to react and how we were going to respond playing on the road, playing against BYU tonight with this new team.
How valuable was it to be able to work on late-game situational stuff against such a quality opponent?
It really was. You just can’t get that to practice, and so what we got today just really helped us. Before we went out, I said the number one thing that I wanted to get from this is I wanted us to take a big step forward and moving forward to potentially being the best possible team that we can become, whether it’s shoot around, pick up, camp game, whatever. I want to win, but there was a lot of things that I was really happy with.
It looked like Kyan Evans and Henri Veesaar were successful working together tonight.
Yeah, Henry’s dynamic. He’s big. He’s good when he has space, really good on empty side ball screens. Called a couple plays to get him on the roll, on the run to the basket, and he has the ability to be able to finish with either hand. He can really shoot from three, and he didn’t hit a three tonight, but we felt like the way that BYU was playing ball screens with the five, we would have some opportunities to get Henry with some momentum going towards the rim.
Caleb Wilson provided a lot in different statistical categories. What impressed you the most about his performance?
It’s not just about his game, it’s every day. Obviously, he’s very gifted, but he’s a great kid and a great teammate, and his competitiveness is just a joy to coach and to be around. In terms of reacting and responding, I thought he did a really nice job tonight.
Do you see some of those characteristics from Caleb Wilson with the first-half blocked shots or finishes at the rim?
I didn’t teach him that. I mean, those are things that he’s 6-11 athletic and is able to finish, and we were able to call some sets to be able to get him in space, to be able to make those moves and buckets. So we’ve got to grow. We’ve got to get better. I’ve got to get better, and we’re looking forward to getting back home and then get back to practice on Sunday.
