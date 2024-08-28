Two More Preps Appear to Eliminate UNC Basketball From Contention
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew extended offers to Cayden and Cameron Boozer well over a year ago. At times throughout the Columbus High School (Fla.) standouts' recruitment, the Tar Heels have appeared to be legitimate contenders.
ALSO READ: One Big Man Not Enrolled at UNC This Semester
But the UNC recruiters have not welcomed either Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard who ranks No. 18 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, or Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward sitting at No. 2 overall in the class, to campus for a visit. And it looks as though they likely won't.
On Wednesday afternoon, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI confirmed that the five-star Boozer twins, who are the sons of Duke basketball great and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer, have locked in three upcoming unofficial visits. They'll return to Durham to check out the Blue Devils this weekend before heading to Florida the following weekend and wrapping up their slate at Miami beginning on Sept. 11.
The expectation is that they'll each announce their college choice in time for the early signing period in November.
A few of the prospects on the 18-deep 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet, which has yet to yield a commitment, have formally eliminated the Tar Heels. While the Boozer twins haven't revealed finalists, their scheduled visits seem to indicate that they've narrowed things down to three options.