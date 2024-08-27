UNC Basketball: One Big Man Not Enrolled This Semester
It appears Zayden High is no longer in the plans for head coach Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball campaign. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward "is not enrolled at the University of North Carolina," the program announced in a press release on Tuesday evening.
The press release did not provide an explanation as to why High is no longer a student at UNC.
High played 23 games for the 2023-24 UNC basketball team, averaging only 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per contest. He shot 31.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent at the charity stripe.
He arrived in Chapel Hill last summer as a four-star recruit, No. 70 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, out of powerhouse Compass Prep (Ariz.). The 20-year-old Texas native was one of only two players in the 2023 UNC basketball recruiting haul, along with five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, now a sophomore and gearing up for his second season as the Tar Heels' starting floor general.
Perhaps Zayden High would have seen a slight uptick in playing time as a sophomore under Hubert Davis. However, the Tar Heels added a pair of polished transfers at or near his position in juniors Cade Tyson and Ven-Allen Lubin.