Electrifying UNC Basketball Target Sets Decision Date
Based on recent chatter and predictions, it seems highly unlikely that UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff will prevail in the Jasper Johnson sweepstakes. Nevertheless, it looks as though the Tar Heels will remain a finalist up until his decision day.
On Monday afternoon, the Overtime Elite (Ga.) senior guard officially locked in a date for his announcement. According to On3's Joe Tipton and several other national recruiting insiders, Johnson will reveal his college choice on Sept. 5, a bit later than the end-of-August timeline his camp advertised earlier this month.
He will announce that decision at his former stomping grounds, Woodford County High School, located less than 15 miles from Kentucky's Rupp Arena in Lexington.
As things stand, Kentucky is the overwhelming favorite to land the 6-foot-4, 175-pound sharpshooter, a five-star lefty who ranks No. 10 overall and No. 2 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Chances are the location of his announcement only adds to folks' confidence in that forecast.
According to Tipton, Jasper Johnson "has a top five of Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and North Carolina, but will ultimately decide between the hometown Wildcats, the Crimson Tide, and the Tar Heels."