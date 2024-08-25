All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Alum Heading Overseas to Begin Pro Career

Former UNC basketball graduate guard Paxson Wojcik will play in Poland next season.

UNC basketball guard Paxson Wojcik
UNC basketball guard Paxson Wojcik / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Paxson Wojcik averaged only 1.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per contest last season, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard's lone UNC basketball campaign after transferring from Brown.

But Wojcik saw action in 32 games for Hubert Davis' third batch of Tar Heels. Plus, it's worth noting that the Charleston, S.C., native was on the floor both at the beginning and end of the season, as he drew a starting nod in the team's first three regular season outings and heard his number called often in the second half of the season-ending Sweet 16 loss to Alabama in Los Angeles.

Now, the 24-year-old is set to begin his professional career overseas in Poland. Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski (OBL) of the Polish Basketball League (PLK) revealed the signing this past week.

And on Sunday morning, Wojcik provided his "two life updates" to his followers on social media:

Following two seasons off the bench at Loyola, he transferred to Brown and was a full-time starter there for two years, peaking at 14.9 points per game as a senior in 2022-23. Paxson Wojcik, son of former three-year UNC basketball assistant and newly minted Michigan State associate head coach Doug Wojcik, then announced his transfer to the Tar Heels.

