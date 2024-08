UNC Basketball Alum Heading Overseas to Begin Pro Career

Two life updates:



I completed my Masterโ€™s degree at the University of North Carolina and Iโ€™m proud to be an alum of such a great university.๐Ÿ



I also recently signed my first contract to play pro ball and moved to Poland. I am excited for this adventure with @BMSTALOstrow๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ ๐Ÿ€ pic.twitter.com/9NCMHPUNUv