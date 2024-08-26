UNC Basketball Among Four Perceived Leaders for Top-Five Recruit
Caleb Wilson trimmed his list of suitors to a dozen about a month ago. But according to a recent post from HS Top Recruits, four programs stand out from the crowd at this somewhat late stage in the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) senior forward's recruitment. The UNC basketball program is in that group, along with a trio of SEC schools in Arkansas, Auburn, and Alabama.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Alum Heading Overseas to Begin Pro Career
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star's other eight finalists are Tennessee, Duke, Kentucky, UCF, Georgia Tech, Southern Cal, Oregon, and Ohio State.
Wilson, who ranks No. 4 overall and No. 2 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has scheduled only two upcoming official visits. He'll check out Alabama the first weekend of September before traveling to Kentucky on Sept. 13.
As a junior, Caleb Wilson took only three official visits. UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff hosted him in early February, coinciding with the Tar Heels' home win over the archrival Blue Devils, after Auburn and Kentucky welcomed him to campus in October.
While Wilson hasn't locked in plans for a return trip to Chapel Hill, he has noted plans to attend another UNC basketball game before announcing a winner in his recruitment.
Hubert Davis and his recruiting team have yet to land their first 2025 commit.