Father of Top UNC Basketball Target Claims Finalists Have Clean Slate
Utah Prep five-star senior AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2025 cycle, will check out the UNC basketball program in person beginning on Sept. 20. That trip to Chapel Hill is one of six official visits on the 17-year-old's slate.
Presumably, the scheduled visit with the Tar Heels indicates that UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have a shot at landing Dybantsa.
In a recent chat with 247Sports' Eric Bossi, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound phenom's father, Anicet Dybantsa Sr., confirmed that's true for all seven of his son's finalists: UNC, Kansas State, Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, and BYU.
"Speaking with AJ's father, he made it pretty clear that he's entering this process open to everyone and that everyone has a clean slate and equal footing," Bossi noted during his latest appearance on the 247Sports College Basketball Show. "Now, I know everyone rolls their eyes when they hear that. But again, we're talking straight from the horse's mouth here.
"So, we have to kind of take Dad at his word on this."
AJ Dybantsa will likely wait until February before choosing a college.
Before heading to UNC, he'll take official visits to Kansas State (Aug. 30) and Kansas (Sept. 6). He's also scheduled official visits to Alabama (Sept. 27), Baylor (Oct. 4), and BYU (Oct. 11).