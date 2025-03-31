UNC Basketball Eyes Transfer With Unique Connection to Program
It’s been pretty quiet when it comes to the UNC basketball transfer pursuits in the first week since this year's portal officially opened for business. The Tar Heels have reached out to just a handful or so of potential targets.
Outside of welcoming San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd on a visit to Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels have not had any firm links up to this point that indicate they are close to landing a player’s services. But a recent transfer may have a built-in link that could play to UNC’s favor.
On Monday, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed that UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heel staff have expressed interest in BYU transfer Kanon Catchings. A four-star recruit just a year ago, Catchings was initially committed to play at Purdue before opting to spend his freshman year at BYU instead.
Catchings has a unique link to the UNC basketball program in the form of new General Manager Jim Tanner, who was the longtime agent of the promising talent's aunt, Tamika Catching, a former 15-year WNBA star.
In his lone season with the Cougars, the 6-foot-9 Kanon Catchings saw his minutes fluctuate heavily before ending up outside the rotation in both the Big 12 Tournament and March Madness. He started nearly half of his 31 appearances, averaging 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.
It’s currently unknown which other programs are closely involved with Catchings’ recruitment. However, his transfer decision will be worth monitoring for UNC fans over the coming weeks to see if Davis, Tanner, and the assistants in Chapel Hill can secure a visit.
