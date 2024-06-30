UNC Basketball Absent From Five-Star Target's Visit Slate
UNC basketball has handed out seven new 2025 offers in the past six weeks alone. Of course, one possible explanation for the spree is lost steam in five-star races that Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels entered much earlier in the cycle.
One such longtime target is Huntington Prep (W.Va.) five-star guard Darryn Peterson. Although the 6-foot-5, 195-pound rising high school senior has not eliminated UNC from contention, there hasn't been as much buzz of late when it comes the Tar Heels' chances.
Add in the recently revealed list of scheduled visits to date that doesn't include UNC — not yet, anyway. According to a recent report from On3's Joe Tipton, Peterson now looks to check out Kentucky, Louisville, Southern Cal, and Washington in August and September, in addition to his slated official visit to Ohio State on Aug. 1.
Plus, it's worth noting that Peterson, an electrifying backcourt talent who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and has held a UNC basketball offer since April 2023, is fresh off last weekend's official visit to blueblood Kansas.
Nevertheless, as recently as early May, it sounded like he hadn't ruled out a trip to Chapel Hill at some point.
"I'm just trying to see what it's like down there," Peterson explained to Tipton when discussing his UNC suitors. "I watched some games this year. But I've been waiting to get an official visit for a while. [Their message] is to come there, get prepared for the NBA."
Peterson had been down to eight finalists, including UNC, until announcing the reopening of his recruitment in the spring.