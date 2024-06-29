Former UNC Basketball Star Becomes Hot Topic in Trade Chatter
It's no secret that the Brooklyn Nets are in rebuild mode this offseason, dumping salaries and loading up on future draft picks. On that note, the fact that the Nets haven't yet dealt former UNC basketball forward Cam Johnson is surprising to many.
In the past couple of days alone, there's been reported interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, not to mention increasing chatter among fans and media members regarding the 6-foot-8 Johnson's potential to shine in what should be his prime.
On Friday, CBS Sports' Sam Quinn chimed in on social media by reminding NBA franchises not to discount the possibility of the 28-year-old Cam Johnson being "the guy" over similarly skilled players who are also seemingly up for grabs in the trade arena:
"I've said this for a lot of teams. The forward I would be trying to get out of the available guys would be Cam Johnson. More than [Brandon] Ingram, more than [Kyle] Kuzma, more than [Jerami] Grant. Best combination of contract and skill set. If you trust his medicals, he's the guy."
This past season, Johnson's first full season in Brooklyn following three and a half years with the Phoenix Suns, the former late lottery pick averaged 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent beyond the arc.
As for the Nets' other UNC basketball product, 2020-21 Tar Heel one-and-done and third-year Brooklyn reserve big man Day'Ron Sharpe may also be on the move soon via the trade route. There are multiple reports of teams expressing interest in the promising 22-year-old this week.