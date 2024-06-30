UNC Basketball May Be Close to Pursuing Another Big Man
A UNC basketball assistant coach checked out The Bullis School (Md.) center Eric Reibe in DMV Live action at DeMatha Catholic High School (Md.) on Friday night, HS Top Recruits reported.
With at least one Tar Heel recruiter on hand, the 7-foot, 235-pound four-star grabbed 10 rebounds and accounted for almost half of his team's scoring output in a 52-38 loss to Highland School (Va.). The opponent featured a 2025 UNC basketball target in five-star forward Nate Ament, who matched Reibe's game-high 16 points.
It wasn't the first time that Reibe, who now ranks No. 41 overall and No. 13 at his position on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has delivered an impressive performance in front of UNC coaches. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels watched him shine to the tune of 19.7 points per game at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Fla., earlier this month.
Since then, Reibe has noted "high interest" contacts from the likes of UNC, Duke, and reigning back-to-back national champion UConn. And on Saturday, UConn officially entered the fray, joining Kentucky as the two powerhouses to extend an offer to the giant German lefty this week.
He's racked up roughly three dozen offers altogether.
Perhaps UNC basketball will become Eric Reibe's next big-name suitor.
Thus far, Great Crossing (Ky.) four-star Malachi Moreno, also a 7-footer, is the only full-fledged center among the Tar Heels' 2025 targets.