UNC Basketball in Attendance for Surging 2025 Recruit
At least one member of Hubert Davis' UNC basketball staff was at Philly High School Live on Saturday afternoon and in attendance to watch recent Tar Heel offer recipient Derek Dixon shine for his Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) squad, Elite High School Scouting's Ari Rosenfeld reported.
The check-in by the Tar Heels comes as no surprise. After all, their pursuit of the 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard has moved relatively quickly since officially entering his recruitment in late May.
Dixon, a crafty four-star who has jumped 27 notches since this time last year to No. 61 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced earlier this week that he'll be in Chapel Hill for an official visit with the UNC basketball program the first weekend of September.
Other suitors on hand for Derek Dixon at Saturday's prep showcase in Philadelphia included Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Pitt, and the battle's most recent entrant in Vanderbilt, per Rosenfeld.
He's already taken official visits to Syracuse, Virginia, and Pitt.
His 247Sports Crystal Ball doesn't contain any predictions yet. And Dixon hasn't named finalists. Judging by his scheduled official visit, though, and the continued display of interest by the Tar Heels, chances are Hubert Davis and his crew are top contenders.
Derek Dixon, now boasting well over a dozen offers, is one of 16 rising high school seniors who have landed on the 2025 UNC basketball recruiting wishlist.