UNC Basketball Coaches Check Out Priority NC State Target
On Friday, the first day of this weekend's DMV Live at DeMatha Catholic High School (Md.), UNC basketball assistants Brad Frederick and Sean May sat courtside for two matchups that featured Christ School (N.C.) four-star rising senior Zymicah Wilkins.
And it's safe to say Wilkins delivered performances capable of leaving a lasting impression on the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound burly big man, who has soared nearly 50 spots since January to No. 85 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, first tallied 25 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals, albeit in a 70-66 loss to Bishop McNamara High School (Md.). Wilkins finished 10-for-17 from the field and 5-for-5 at the foul line. He committed zero turnovers and only one foul.
Not long after, he followed that up with 17 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, five blocks, one steal, one turnover, and one foul in a 74-65 win over Bishop Ireton High School (Va.), shooting 7-for-17 from the field and 3-for-3 at the charity stripe.
Zymicah Wilkins has held an offer from UNC rival NC State for almost a year.
Thus far, only about a dozen other programs have officially entered the fray for the surging talent. Now, though, in light of his recent efforts with potential suitors galore on hand, chances are several more recruiters — maybe even UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis among them — extend an offer in the coming days and weeks.