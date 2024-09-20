UNC Basketball: Arrival Time for No. 1 Recruit's Official Visit
Utah Prep forward AJ Dybantsa, a Massachusetts native who has sat atop the 247Sports 2025 Composite ever since announcing his reclassification from 2026, will arrive in Chapel Hill on Friday evening for his UNC basketball official visit, On3's Joe Tipton reported.
Dybantsa's campus tour, including his expected attendance in Kenan Stadium for the UNC football team's home game against James Madison at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network), will mark the first time a No. 1 recruit has checked out the Tar Heels on an official visit under Hubert Davis' command.
Davis, entering his fourth season at the helm, visited Dybantsa at his school earlier this month and brought along a pair of assistants.
The Tar Heels landed among the top seven that the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Dybantsa named in early August. His other remaining suitors are BYU, Auburn, Alabama, Kansas State, Kansas, and Baylor. He recently visited Kansas State and Kansas. Following his return home from Chapel Hill, the widely projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick will head to Alabama, Baylor, and BYU for weekend visits.
He plans to wait until February before deciding on a winner in his high-profile recruitment. Chances are the UNC basketball recruiters will have secured at least one or two commitments by then, as the Tar Heels appear to be among the top contenders for a few targets who are nearing their decisions.
