UNC Basketball Coach Drops By for Elite Prep Ahead of List Cut
UNC basketball assistant Brad Frederick was at Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) to check in on senior guard Braylon Mullins on Thursday afternoon. According to 247Sports' Jeff Rabjohns, defending back-to-back UConn national champion head coach Dan Hurley and his top assistant, Luke Murray, were also on hand in their quest to prevail in what appears to be the homestretch of the 6-foot-5, 180-pound sharpshooter's high-profile recruitment.
ALSO READ: Brother of All-Time UNC Rebounder Reports First Offer
Mullins, who has soared 85 spots since early June to No. 23 overall, No. 5 among shooting guards, and No. 3 in Indiana on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited the Tar Heels this past weekend. He has since all but canceled his originally scheduled remaining visits.
Now, Braylon Mullins, a crafty backcourt talent with top-shelf bounce, is gearing up to trim his top 10 down to five "early next week" and reveal his decision date, national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported on Wednesday.
His top 10 consists of UNC, UConn, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Alabama, Indiana, Purdue, Tennessee, and Michigan.
The recently minted five-star prep received his offer from fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis in late May.
Davis and cohort haven't reeled in a prize on the 2025 trail just yet. But there are still more than a handful of recruiting pursuits, including several of the five-star variety, remaining on the board for the Tar Heels.
ALSO READ: UNC Social Media Highlights Prowess of Heralded Rookie
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.