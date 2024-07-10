UNC Basketball Among Bluebloods Recruiting Five-Star Forward Hardest
The first of two recruiting live periods in July tips off on Thursday. Chances are Highland Prep (Va.) forward Nate Ament, a prime Tar Heel target of late, notices the UNC basketball staff sitting courtside early and often this week.
Ament stars for Team Loaded VA on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. He's jumped five spots since the spring to No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. And he's completed his collection of blueblood offers, including the one he received from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis in May.
Now, judging by his first outing at this week's 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship in Rock Hill, S.C., the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star has his sights on another rise in the rankings.
He finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in a 72-66 win over Jalen Green Elite on Wednesday.
Following Nate Ament's statement performance, HS Top Recruits reported that the Tar Heels are one of five schools "recruiting him hardest" right now, along with UConn, Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas State.
While Ament has yet to confirm dates of any official visits for his senior year, he noted plans to check out Indiana and Virginia soon.
UNC's active 2025 recruiting outlook sits at 16 undecided targets and with no commits on board just yet.