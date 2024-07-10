UNC Basketball Product Powers San Antonio to Blowout Victory
Harrison Ingram produced solid overall performances in his first two games at the California Classic Summer League. But the UNC basketball talent, who came off the board No. 48 overall to the San Antonio Spurs last month, struggled to find his rhythm as a scorer in those contests, shooting a combined 6-for-19 in losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings.
On Tuesday night, Ingram exhibited his full offensive prowess, not to mention his potential to be a ferocious rebounder in the NBA.
The 21-year-old forward, a starter in all three games to date, tallied a double-double via his 16 points and 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, in the Spurs' 89-67 win over China to improve to 1-2. He added three assists, two steals, and only one turnover across his team-high 26 minutes on the floor, finishing 6-for-10 from the field, 3-for-5 beyond the arc, and 1-for-3 at the charity stripe.
Ingram has led the squad in playing time in each of the three games, indicating the Spurs like what they see from UNC basketball's 2023-24 All-ACC Third Team selection and want to see more of it.
San Antonio's California Classic Summer League slate is now complete.
Harrison Ingram and the Spurs will head to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K25 Summer League. Their first matchup there is against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).