UNC Basketball Among Crowded Group of Onlookers for Prep's Big Shows
On a day when Highland School (Va.) forward and 2025 UNC basketball recruiting target Nate Ament put up back-to-back eye-catching stat lines, Tar Heel assistants were in attendance to witness the five-star's display.
It began just before noon on Saturday with the 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament's 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and four blocks in Highland School's 60-57 win over 1 of 1 Academy (N.C.) at DeMatha Catholic High School (Md.), part of this weekend's loaded DMV Live prep showcase.
A few hours later, Ament powered a 68-63 victory over Penn Charter (Pa.), this time finishing with 32 points, 13 boards, three dimes, and two blocks.
For the day, he shot a combined 8-for-19 from downtown and 18-for-23 at the charity stripe, committing only three turnovers despite so much production with the ball consistently in his hands.
The Tar Heels, who entered the Nate Ament sweepstakes with an offer in late May, weren't alone in checking out the phenom, who recently climbed a handful of spots to No. 14 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite (No. 7 in the 247Sports rankings alone).
According to a report by HS Top Recruits, the courtside crowd included Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey, plus assistants from Alabama, Duke, Indiana, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas, UConn, Notre Dame, Saint Louis, Florida State, and Wake Forest.
Nate Ament has not named finalists in his recruitment. His offer sheet includes every blueblood, and understandably so.