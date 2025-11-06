SI

Pacers Waive Dunk Contest Champion Mac McClung, Sign Veteran to Replace Him

Indiana's three game experiment appears to be over.

Patrick Andres

Mac McClung averaged 6.3 points per game in limited action for the Pacers.
After just three games, the Pacers’ experiment with guard Mac McClung appears to have come to an end.

Indiana is waiving McClung in order to sign guard Monté Morris, according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Shams Charania. McClung, 26, reportedly leaves the Pacers having played just three games; he averaged 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest.

Long a star in online hoops circles, McClung has forged a well-traveled, eventful career. In college, he played two years for Georgetown before making All-Big 12 in 2021 at Texas Tech. He has since played nine NBA games in four years for five different teams—but despite this scant NBA résumé, he has been summoned to compete in and win the Slam Dunk Contest on three different occasions.

in 2024, McClung was named the MVP of the G-League after a 25-point-per-game season for the Osceola Magic. His career G-League scoring average of 22.9 points per game ranks 15th all-time.

Morris, 30, has played for five teams in eight years; he spent 2025 with the Suns, for whom he averaged 5.2 points per game.

