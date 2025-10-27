SI

Three-Time Dunk Contest Winner Mac McClung Signs First Standard NBA Contract

He's spent the majority of his career playing in the G League.

Madison Williams

Mac McClung signed his first NBA contract after spending most of his career on the G League.
Three-time Slam Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung has officially signed his first multi-year contract in the NBA as he was signed by the Pacers on Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Indiana is dealing with quite a few injuries to start out the season, so McClung will likely step up to replace some of those injured stars.

McClung has spent the majority of his NBA career competing on G League teams. He's signed a couple of two-way contracts in his career, but he was never able to stick around with a team on a long-term deal.

This signing comes just days after the Bulls released him from the organization. He had previously signed to play for Chicago's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, ahead of the 2025-26 season.

McClung is most known for his dominant performances at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, which he's won three years in a row. He's the only player in history to win a three-peat at the event. The only other player in history to win the contest three times in general is Nate Robinson.

Across four teams since he was originally signed by the Lakers in 2021, McClung has only played in six total games in the NBA. He's played for the Bulls, Lakers, 76ers, Magic and now the Pacers.

