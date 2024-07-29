UNC Basketball: Elite Guard Confirms Late-Summer Official Visits
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis extended an offer to Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) rising senior Derek Dixon back in late May. And the Tar Heels have been active in their pursuit of the 6-foot-3, 190-pound crafty guard ever since, showing up to watch him shine in grassroots action on several occasions.
Dixon, a four-star prospect who has climbed from No. 72 when he received his UNC offer to his current standing at No. 58 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has locked in an official visit to Chapel Hill for Sept. 6-8.
Plus, on Monday morning, Dixon told 24/7 High School Hoops that he'll check out Vanderbilt on an official visit the week before his trip to UNC and head to Arizona, Sept. 13-15, for a third official visit in as many weekends.
As a junior, Dixon visited three ACC schools: Pitt, Virginia, and Syracuse.
He hasn't named finalists. But chances are the Tar Heels will be among them if he does.
The UNC basketball staff has offers out to 17 undecided preps in the 2025 cycle. Derek Dixon is one of six guards on that list, along with Overtime Elite (Ga.) five-star Jasper Johnson, Huntington Prep (W.Va.) five-star Darryn Peterson, Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star Cayden Boozer, Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star Braylon Mullins, and Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star Acaden Lewis.