UNC Basketball Program Finalizes 2024-25 Opponents
The fourth UNC basketball campaign of the Hubert Davis era tips off in 100 days.
UNC basketball released the 2024-25 Tar Heels' loaded non-conference slate this week. Plus, the ACC scheduling matrix tells Hubert Davis and his fourth squad as head coach how many times and where they'll square off against each conference foe.
So, the only remaining unknowns on the UNC basketball schedule are the bracket layout for the Maui Invitational, tipoff times for all games, and the dates of the Tar Heels' 20 outings in ACC play.
Here's everything that is known:
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
- Nov. 25-27, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii (field includes UNC, Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, and UConn)
- Dec. 4 vs. Alabama, ACC/SEC Challenge, Smith Center
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
- Dec. 17 vs. Florida, Jumpman Invitational, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- Dec. 21 vs. UCLA, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
- Dec. 29 vs. Campbell, Smith Center
- Home-and-away ACC matchups: Duke, NC State, Pitt
- Home-only ACC matchups: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia
- Road-only ACC matchups: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
