Kentucky Challenges UNC Basketball in Huge Recruiting Race
On Thursday night, just a few days after receiving an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff, Caleb Holt announced on social media that Kentucky's Mark Pope has officially joined the fray for his five-star services.
As the early stages of high-profile 2026 battles begin to take shape, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Holt, who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and announced his transfer from Buckhorn High School (Ala.) to defending Georgia 7A state champion Grayson High School earlier this week, has now attracted well over a dozen suitors.
It should help the Tar Heels' chances that they were among the first wave of recruiting powerhouses to enter the Caleb Holt sweepstakes.
Plus, Davis and his crew may be among the top contenders due to the simple fact that the 16-year-old Alabama native has followed the program for years. Moreover, the explosive scorer and full-throttle defender referred to UNC as the closest thing he has to a "dream school" long before landing on the target list in Chapel Hill.
"I grew up a big North Carolina basketball fan and a Georgia football fan," Holt told Rivals' Rob Cassidy way back in December 2022, before adding that his favorite Tar Heel of all time just so happens to be his former AAU coach, Kenny Smith. "UNC is probably my dream school, though."
Holt is one six rising high school juniors, including three composite five-star talents, who have already reported an offer from the UNC basketball coaches.