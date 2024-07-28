Five-Star UNC Basketball Target Schedules Visit to Tar Heel Rival
UNC basketball wasn't the first Tobacco Road blueblood to enter the Jordan Smith Jr. sweepstakes. No, the offer from the Tar Heels arrived two days after archrival Duke joined the five-star battle last week. And on Sunday, the Blue Devils became the first reported suitors to secure a visit from the Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) standout for his junior year.
Smith, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound chiseled guard who sits No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and already boasts well over a dozen offers, will be in Durham the second weekend of September, HS Top Recruits posted on social media via intel from Phenom Hoops' Patrick O'Brien.
Perhaps UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff will match Duke's step in the high-profile recruitment by landing a visit from Jordan Smith Jr. soon.
Duke, UNC, and reigning back-to-back national champion UConn are the last three offers that Smith announced in the past week after shining for Team Takeover at the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam showcase earlier this month.
He's one of a half-dozen early 2026 targets for Hubert Davis' Tar Heels. The other five are Grayson High School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Holt, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes, Reidsville High School (N.C.) five-star forward Kendre' Harrison, and Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star forward Miikka Muurinen.
All six rank among the top 50 in the cycle.