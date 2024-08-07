UNC Basketball Could Flip Momentum in Jasper Johnson Sweepstakes
Alabama may well be the outright frontrunner in the homestretch of Jasper Johnson's recruitment. But the UNC basketball staff's pursuit of the lifelong Tar Heel enthusiast from Kentucky has been unwavering.
Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound five-star guard who recently announced his transfer from Link Academy (Mo.) to Overtime Elite (Ga.) and ranks No. 10 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite heading into his senior year, revealed a final five of UNC, Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville, and Arkansas in late July.
However, his only official visits were to UNC, Alabama, and Kentucky.
And ever since Johnson's list drop, 247Sports' Travis Branham has been reporting that the southpaw sharpshooter plans to name a winner before the end of August.
Although Branham still views Alabama as the program to beat, he nor any other insiders have entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction yet. Plus, on this week's episode of the 247Sports College Basketball Show, Branham all but dismissed the recent pro-Kentucky chatter on social media while suggesting that Hubert Davis' Tar Heels are in prime position to potentially burst Alabama's bubble at the last minute:
"This has become a two-man race," Branham told show host Adam Finkelstein. "There's been a lot of smoke out there on social media, but I would not buy into it. This is a race between Alabama and North Carolina. At this point, I would classify Kentucky, although they are the hometown team, I would classify them as a distant third [behind] Alabama and North Carolina.
"Now, still tipping my hat to the Crimson Tide as the leaders in this one. But North Carolina is within striking distance. And they could flip this thing around before we get the official announcement."
The 2025 UNC basketball recruiting haul remains empty. No doubt Jasper Johnson would be a statement start to the collection.