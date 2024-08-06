RJ Davis Tests UNC Basketball Champ's Defense in Practice
UNC basketball graduate guard RJ Davis looks primed to defend his ACC Player of the Year crown next season. In fact, as has been the case from one year to the next throughout the New York native's career in Chapel Hill, chances are he'll somehow find a way to his bucket-getting prowess to new heights.
Judging by the following practice highlight that the UNC basketball social media team posted on Monday night, fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and 2017 national champion forward Luke Maye are nothing short of impressed with RJ Davis' determination in setting the tone by attacking the hoop and delivering scores in traffic:
In the clip, the righthanded Davis finishes with his left hand over Maye, leading to an approving smile on Maye's face afterward. At the end, there's an emphatic holler from Hubert Davis: "Fantastic work, RJ!"
RJ Davis has a shot to leapfrog Tar Heel legend Tyler Hansbrough atop the program's all-time scoring list if the 22-year-old manages to match the career-high 21.2 points per game he posted as an All-American senior.
Plus, after shooting a career-high 39.8 percent from three on 7.7 attempts per outing for the 2023-24 Tar Heels, Davis needs only 26 more makes beyond the arc to supplant Marcus Paige at No. 1 on the 3-point list.