UNC Basketball's Human Stepladder Posterizes NBA Player in Open Run
Jaime Jaquez Jr., an NBA All-Rookie Team selection for the Miami Heat last season, isn't the first player to get put on a poster by high-flying UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble. He surely won't be the last either.
ALSO READ: UNC Product Becomes Finishing Touch to Spurs Roster
But the 6-foot-3 Trimble's aerial acts are at no risk of becoming a bore. And with the 2024-25 UNC basketball season opener at home against Elon still three months away, the returning Tar Heel junior's emphatic slam over the 6-foot-6 forward in a recent open run is about the best that fans can hope for in the entertainment department at this juncture.
So, check out Trimble's dunk over Jaquez, along with the slow-motion versions:
Again, gravity-defying flushes are nothing new to the 19-year-old Seth Trimble:
Trimble initially entered the transfer portal in early April but withdrew his name two weeks later.
As a key sophomore sparkplug off the bench for a UNC basketball squad that finished 29-8 overall and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Wisconsin native averaged 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 17.1 minutes per outing, shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three.
All of those stats marked improvements from Trimble's freshman campaign. There's no doubt he's looking to take his contribution level to new heights in Hubert Davis' fourth season at the helm.