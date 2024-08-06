UNC Basketball Newcomer Impresses NBA Expert at Top-Rate Academy
In the eyes of many NBA analysts, Drake Powell is already a projected one-and-done first round draft selection. Some even see the heralded UNC basketball freshman forward out of Northwood High School (N.C.) approaching lottery pick territory.
And it seems the hype is building as a result of Powell's efforts thus far at this week's invite-only Nike Skills Academy in Portland, Ore., where the 18-year-old McDonald's All-American is the only Tar Heel among the 15 current college players on hand training alongside professionals and in front of NBA scouts galore.
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Jonathan Givony noted two areas where the 6-foot-6, 195-pound Powell is shining in Oregon, along with one aspect of his game that is on the rise:
"Powell's passing, defense and improving shooting has stood out so far."
Givony posted the following clip of Powell casually knocking down three straight shots from deep and welcoming instruction from the world's most sought-after shooting coach, Chris Matthews, who is better known as "Lethal Shooter":
For now, most folks project Drake Powell to serve as a sparkplug off the bench for Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad. That said, there's no doubt he could be in the running for a starting job eventually.