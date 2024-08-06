Five-Star UNC Basketball Target Makes Cuts, Sets Official Visits
On Monday, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) forward Niko Bundalo revealed eight finalists in his recruitment, down from the roughly three dozen programs that entered the fray. UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts are on the list, along with UConn, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pitt, Texas, and Xavier.
Bundalo, who ranks No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, landed an offer from the UNC basketball staff in June, and grew up rooting for the Tar Heels, has locked in official visits with half of his surviving suitors.
The 6-foot-11, 215-pound five-star will check out reigning back-to-back national champion UConn beginning on August 31. He'll head to Michigan State the following weekend and Ohio State two weeks later. And UNC has the last visit — for now, anyway — as Bundalo is set to be in Chapel Hill the first weekend of October.
Shortly after Bundalo announced his top eight on social media, HS Top Recruits reported the advanced stretch-four talent "will be visiting Kentucky too" and noted that the Wildcats "have asked to be last."
Niko Bundalo's only visits to date were to Pitt, Michigan State, and Ohio State. All three were of the unofficial variety.
His goal is to wrap up his recruitment in time for the early signing period in November.