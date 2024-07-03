Another Center in Contention for Next UNC Basketball Recruiting Offer
UNC basketball interest in Christ School (N.C.) big man Zymicah Wilkins isn't new. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound bruiser, No. 85 overall and No. 4 among North Carolina prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, reported hearing from the staff in Chapel Hill as far back as late last summer.
Now, though, it appears the Tar Heels' interest is heating up considerably, albeit without any word of an offer in his hands just yet.
Two of Hubert Davis' assistants were on hand to watch Wilkins post 25 points and eight rebounds in a game at the talent-rich DMV Live prep showcase at DeMatha Catholic High School (Md.) on Friday. And following his impressive weekend, he told 247Sports' Dushawn London that UNC is one of four schools recruiting him the hardest at this juncture, along with Michigan, Michigan State, and Louisville.
Wilkins, who has long been on the wishlist of one UNC rival in NC State, holds over a dozen offers, including a few more of the ACC variety in Clemson and Virginia Tech.
Meanwhile, over the past six weeks or so, the UNC basketball recruiting team has steadily added to its 2025 offer sheet, which now consists of 17 talents and includes only one who has eliminated Davis & Co. from his recruitment.
The most recent addition to that target list came on Sunday in the form of The Bullis School (Md.) four-star center Eric Reibe, who also drew Tar Heel eyes at DMV Live.